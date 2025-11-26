SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / RenTech
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 26%
Wachstum seit 2025 26%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
403
Gewinntrades:
172 (42.67%)
Verlusttrades:
231 (57.32%)
Bester Trade:
243.78 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-133.77 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 046.76 USD (1 602 965 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-919.11 USD (1 428 122 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (9.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
250.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
77.94%
Max deposit load:
96.83%
Letzter Trade:
9 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
27
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.31
Long-Positionen:
181 (44.91%)
Short-Positionen:
222 (55.09%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.98 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
21 (-28.41 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-162.60 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-13.20%
Algo-Trading:
62%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
25.51 USD
Maximaler:
405.78 USD (44.18%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
44.18% (405.78 USD)
Kapital:
20.77% (153.81 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPJPY 79
AUDNZD 71
NZDJPY 67
EURUSD 56
BTCUSD 52
USDCHF 43
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 6
EURCHF 5
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD -22
NZDJPY -6
EURUSD -3
BTCUSD 160
USDCHF 215
XAUUSD -83
USDJPY -113
EURCHF -1
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
NAS100 -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 106
AUDNZD -3.7K
NZDJPY -1.1K
EURUSD 365
BTCUSD 190K
USDCHF -1.9K
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURCHF -50
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
NAS100 -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +243.78 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -134 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +9.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -28.41 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ACYSecurities-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 186
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
RenTech
70 USD pro Monat
26%
0
0
USD
628
USD
10
62%
403
42%
78%
1.13
0.32
USD
44%
1:500
