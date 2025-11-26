RenTech





This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

which currencies are gaining momentum

which currencies are losing power

and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.

These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

during trend initiations

during reversals

and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

Strong

Neutral

Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.





Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.

It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

isolated chart indicators

lagging confirmation tools

single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.





Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.











