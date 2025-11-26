信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / RenTech
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
0条评论
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 70 USD per 
增长自 2025 25%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
394
盈利交易:
169 (42.89%)
亏损交易:
225 (57.11%)
最好交易:
243.78 USD
最差交易:
-133.77 USD
毛利:
1 042.90 USD (1 602 563 pips)
毛利亏损:
-917.53 USD (1 428 045 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (9.28 USD)
最大连续盈利:
250.06 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
76.94%
最大入金加载:
96.83%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
69
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
0.31
长期交易:
180 (45.69%)
短期交易:
214 (54.31%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
0.32 USD
平均利润:
6.17 USD
平均损失:
-4.08 USD
最大连续失误:
21 (-28.41 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-162.60 USD (4)
每月增长:
30.03%
算法交易:
63%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
25.51 USD
最大值:
405.78 USD (44.18%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
44.18% (405.78 USD)
净值:
20.77% (153.81 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 79
AUDNZD 71
NZDJPY 67
BTCUSD 52
EURUSD 47
USDCHF 43
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 6
EURCHF 5
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD -22
NZDJPY -6
BTCUSD 160
EURUSD -5
USDCHF 215
XAUUSD -83
USDJPY -113
EURCHF -1
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
NAS100 -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPJPY 106
AUDNZD -3.7K
NZDJPY -1.1K
BTCUSD 190K
EURUSD 40
USDCHF -1.9K
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURCHF -50
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
NAS100 -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +243.78 USD
最差交易: -134 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +9.28 USD
最大连续亏损: -28.41 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ACYSecurities-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 186
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




没有评论
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
RenTech
每月70 USD
25%
0
0
USD
625
USD
9
63%
394
42%
77%
1.13
0.32
USD
44%
1:500
