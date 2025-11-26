- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|18
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDJPY
|14
|EURUSD
|13
|BTCUSD
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|225
|AUDNZD
|-9
|NZDJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|-10
|BTCUSD
|24
|EURNZD
|3
|GBPCAD
|4
|XAUUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|-30
|GBPUSD
|-5
|EURGBP
|7
|USDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|327
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|NZDJPY
|-108
|EURUSD
|-331
|BTCUSD
|125K
|EURNZD
|50
|GBPCAD
|113
|XAUUSD
|425
|NZDUSD
|-100
|GBPUSD
|-49
|EURGBP
|56
|USDCAD
|28
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ACYSecurities-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|1.51 × 185
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.79 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.89 × 87
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|7.17 × 65
RenTech
This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.
It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.
This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:
-
which currencies are gaining momentum
-
which currencies are losing power
-
and how fast those shifts are happening
This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.
The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:
-
during trend initiations
-
during reversals
-
and during volatility bursts
Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.
These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.
The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:
-
Strong
-
Neutral
-
Weak
This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.
Why This Matters for Traders
Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.
This avoids many false signals typically caused by:
-
isolated chart indicators
-
lagging confirmation tools
-
single-pair noise
Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.
Why Traders Love This Approach
This system creates a trading experience that feels:
-
Smart — because it reads the market as a whole
-
Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history
-
Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts
-
Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states
You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.
