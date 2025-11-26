- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|20
|USDCHF
|18
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDJPY
|14
|EURUSD
|13
|BTCUSD
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|225
|AUDNZD
|-9
|NZDJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|-10
|BTCUSD
|24
|EURNZD
|3
|GBPCAD
|4
|XAUUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|-30
|GBPUSD
|-5
|EURGBP
|7
|USDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|327
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|NZDJPY
|-108
|EURUSD
|-331
|BTCUSD
|125K
|EURNZD
|50
|GBPCAD
|113
|XAUUSD
|425
|NZDUSD
|-100
|GBPUSD
|-49
|EURGBP
|56
|USDCAD
|28
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ACYSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|1.51 × 185
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.79 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.89 × 87
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|7.17 × 65
RenTech
This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.
It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.
This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:
-
which currencies are gaining momentum
-
which currencies are losing power
-
and how fast those shifts are happening
This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.
The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:
-
during trend initiations
-
during reversals
-
and during volatility bursts
Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.
These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.
The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:
-
Strong
-
Neutral
-
Weak
This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.
Why This Matters for Traders
Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.
This avoids many false signals typically caused by:
-
isolated chart indicators
-
lagging confirmation tools
-
single-pair noise
Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.
Why Traders Love This Approach
This system creates a trading experience that feels:
-
Smart — because it reads the market as a whole
-
Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history
-
Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts
-
Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states
You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.
USD
USD
USD