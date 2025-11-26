SegnaliSezioni
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 70 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 44%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
93
Profit Trade:
43 (46.23%)
Loss Trade:
50 (53.76%)
Best Trade:
243.78 USD
Worst Trade:
-29.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
343.97 USD (146 104 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-124.12 USD (23 453 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (9.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
250.06 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.90%
Ultimo trade:
27 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.34
Long Trade:
44 (47.31%)
Short Trade:
49 (52.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.77
Profitto previsto:
2.36 USD
Profitto medio:
8.00 USD
Perdita media:
-2.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-13.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-29.63 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
43.97%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.51 USD
Massimale:
34.65 USD (6.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.81% (34.65 USD)
Per equità:
1.04% (7.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 20
USDCHF 18
AUDNZD 16
NZDJPY 14
EURUSD 13
BTCUSD 4
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
XAUUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 3
USDCHF 225
AUDNZD -9
NZDJPY 0
EURUSD -10
BTCUSD 24
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 327
USDCHF -1.1K
AUDNZD -1.4K
NZDJPY -108
EURUSD -331
BTCUSD 125K
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
XAUUSD 425
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +243.78 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ACYSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 185
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
