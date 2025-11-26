シグナルセクション
RenTech
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
レビュー0件
信頼性
9週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  70  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 25%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
395
利益トレード:
170 (43.03%)
損失トレード:
225 (56.96%)
ベストトレード:
243.78 USD
最悪のトレード:
-133.77 USD
総利益:
1 044.61 USD (1 602 763 pips)
総損失:
-917.53 USD (1 428 045 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (9.28 USD)
最大連続利益:
250.06 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
77.94%
最大入金額:
96.83%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
66
平均保有時間:
6 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.31
長いトレード:
181 (45.82%)
短いトレード:
214 (54.18%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.14
期待されたペイオフ:
0.32 USD
平均利益:
6.14 USD
平均損失:
-4.08 USD
最大連続の負け:
21 (-28.41 USD)
最大連続損失:
-162.60 USD (4)
月間成長:
-12.89%
アルゴリズム取引:
63%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
25.51 USD
最大の:
405.78 USD (44.18%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
44.18% (405.78 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.77% (153.81 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPJPY 79
AUDNZD 71
NZDJPY 67
BTCUSD 52
EURUSD 48
USDCHF 43
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 6
EURCHF 5
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD -22
NZDJPY -6
BTCUSD 160
EURUSD -4
USDCHF 215
XAUUSD -83
USDJPY -113
EURCHF -1
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
NAS100 -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPJPY 106
AUDNZD -3.7K
NZDJPY -1.1K
BTCUSD 190K
EURUSD 240
USDCHF -1.9K
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURCHF -50
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
NAS100 -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ACYSecurities-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 186
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




レビューなし
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

