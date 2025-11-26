SeñalesSecciones
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 70 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 25%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
395
Transacciones Rentables:
170 (43.03%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
225 (56.96%)
Mejor transacción:
243.78 USD
Peor transacción:
-133.77 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 044.61 USD (1 602 763 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-917.53 USD (1 428 045 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (9.28 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
250.06 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
77.94%
Carga máxima del depósito:
96.83%
Último trade:
14 horas
Trades a la semana:
66
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.31
Transacciones Largas:
181 (45.82%)
Transacciones Cortas:
214 (54.18%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
0.32 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.14 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.08 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
21 (-28.41 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-162.60 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-12.89%
Trading algorítmico:
63%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
25.51 USD
Máxima:
405.78 USD (44.18%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
44.18% (405.78 USD)
De fondos:
20.77% (153.81 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPJPY 79
AUDNZD 71
NZDJPY 67
BTCUSD 52
EURUSD 48
USDCHF 43
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 6
EURCHF 5
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD -22
NZDJPY -6
BTCUSD 160
EURUSD -4
USDCHF 215
XAUUSD -83
USDJPY -113
EURCHF -1
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
NAS100 -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPJPY 106
AUDNZD -3.7K
NZDJPY -1.1K
BTCUSD 190K
EURUSD 240
USDCHF -1.9K
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURCHF -50
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
NAS100 -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +243.78 USD
Peor transacción: -134 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +9.28 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -28.41 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ACYSecurities-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 186
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
