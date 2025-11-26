- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|79
|AUDNZD
|71
|NZDJPY
|67
|BTCUSD
|52
|EURUSD
|48
|USDCHF
|43
|XAUUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|6
|EURCHF
|5
|EURNZD
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|NAS100
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|-22
|NZDJPY
|-6
|BTCUSD
|160
|EURUSD
|-4
|USDCHF
|215
|XAUUSD
|-83
|USDJPY
|-113
|EURCHF
|-1
|EURNZD
|3
|GBPCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|-30
|GBPUSD
|-5
|EURGBP
|7
|USDCAD
|2
|NAS100
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPJPY
|106
|AUDNZD
|-3.7K
|NZDJPY
|-1.1K
|BTCUSD
|190K
|EURUSD
|240
|USDCHF
|-1.9K
|XAUUSD
|-3.7K
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|EURCHF
|-50
|EURNZD
|50
|GBPCAD
|113
|NZDUSD
|-100
|GBPUSD
|-49
|EURGBP
|56
|USDCAD
|28
|NAS100
|-4.2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ACYSecurities-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|1.51 × 186
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.79 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.89 × 87
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|7.17 × 65
RenTech
This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.
It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.
This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:
-
which currencies are gaining momentum
-
which currencies are losing power
-
and how fast those shifts are happening
This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.
The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:
-
during trend initiations
-
during reversals
-
and during volatility bursts
Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.
These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.
The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:
-
Strong
-
Neutral
-
Weak
This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.
Why This Matters for Traders
Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.
This avoids many false signals typically caused by:
-
isolated chart indicators
-
lagging confirmation tools
-
single-pair noise
Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.
Why Traders Love This Approach
This system creates a trading experience that feels:
-
Smart — because it reads the market as a whole
-
Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history
-
Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts
-
Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states
You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.
