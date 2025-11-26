SinaisSeções
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 70 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 25%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  Crescimento
  Saldo
  Capital líquido
  Rebaixamento
Negociações:
395
Negociações com lucro:
170 (43.03%)
Negociações com perda:
225 (56.96%)
Melhor negociação:
243.78 USD
Pior negociação:
-133.77 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 044.61 USD (1 602 763 pips)
Perda bruta:
-917.53 USD (1 428 045 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (9.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
250.06 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.03
Atividade de negociação:
77.94%
Depósito máximo carregado:
96.83%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
66
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.31
Negociações longas:
181 (45.82%)
Negociações curtas:
214 (54.18%)
Fator de lucro:
1.14
Valor esperado:
0.32 USD
Lucro médio:
6.14 USD
Perda média:
-4.08 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
21 (-28.41 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-162.60 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-12.89%
Algotrading:
63%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
25.51 USD
Máximo:
405.78 USD (44.18%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
44.18% (405.78 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.77% (153.81 USD)

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPJPY 79
AUDNZD 71
NZDJPY 67
BTCUSD 52
EURUSD 48
USDCHF 43
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 6
EURCHF 5
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD -22
NZDJPY -6
BTCUSD 160
EURUSD -4
USDCHF 215
XAUUSD -83
USDJPY -113
EURCHF -1
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
NAS100 -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPJPY 106
AUDNZD -3.7K
NZDJPY -1.1K
BTCUSD 190K
EURUSD 240
USDCHF -1.9K
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURCHF -50
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
NAS100 -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Melhor negociação: +243.78 USD
Pior negociação: -134 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +9.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -28.41 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ACYSecurities-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 186
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




Sem comentários
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
