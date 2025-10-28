- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|10
|EURUSD
|5
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NZDCAD
|894
|EURUSD
|515
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.39 × 271
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.43 × 317
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.53 × 1337
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.89 × 18
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.90 × 147
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 961
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.38 × 58
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.86 × 51
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you
Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500
Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday
We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss
Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size
Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation
Forex Pairs we traded
- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Feel free to PM if anything
