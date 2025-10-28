SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Monthly Growth Steadily
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
15
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
12 (80.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (20.00%)
En iyi işlem:
2.66 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.19 USD
Brüt kâr:
11.22 USD (1 608 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.35 USD (199 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (5.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.18 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.67
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.70%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.45
Alış işlemleri:
11 (73.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (26.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.77
Beklenen getiri:
0.59 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.19 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.90%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.12 USD
Maksimum:
1.19 USD (0.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.29% (12.99 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
EURUSD 5
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 6
EURUSD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 894
EURUSD 515
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.66 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.19 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.39 × 271
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 317
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.53 × 1337
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.89 × 18
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.90 × 147
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 961
Darwinex-Live
1.38 × 58
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
Alpari-MT5
1.86 × 51
38 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


İnceleme yok
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Monthly Growth Steadily
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
15
80%
100%
4.77
0.59
USD
1%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.