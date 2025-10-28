SegnaliSezioni
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
12 (80.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (20.00%)
Best Trade:
2.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
11.22 USD (1 608 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.35 USD (199 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (5.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.18 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.67
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.70%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.45
Long Trade:
11 (73.33%)
Short Trade:
4 (26.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.77
Profitto previsto:
0.59 USD
Profitto medio:
0.94 USD
Perdita media:
-0.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.19 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 USD
Massimale:
1.19 USD (0.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
1.17% (11.83 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
EURUSD 5
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 6
EURUSD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 894
EURUSD 515
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.66 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.39 × 271
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 317
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.53 × 1337
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.89 × 18
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.90 × 147
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 961
Darwinex-Live
1.38 × 58
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
Alpari-MT5
1.86 × 51
38 più
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
