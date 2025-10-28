SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Monthly Growth Steadily
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
12 (80.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (20.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.19 USD
Bénéfice brut:
11.22 USD (1 608 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.35 USD (199 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (5.18 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.18 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.67
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.70%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.45
Longs trades:
11 (73.33%)
Courts trades:
4 (26.67%)
Facteur de profit:
4.77
Rendement attendu:
0.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.19 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
1.19 USD (0.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.29% (12.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
EURUSD 5
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 6
EURUSD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 894
EURUSD 515
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.66 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.18 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.39 × 271
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 317
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.53 × 1337
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.89 × 18
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.90 × 147
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 961
Darwinex-Live
1.38 × 58
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
Alpari-MT5
1.86 × 51
38 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Aucun avis
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Monthly Growth Steadily
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
15
80%
100%
4.77
0.59
USD
1%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.