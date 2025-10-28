СигналыРазделы
Monthly Growth Steadily
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 отзывов
Надежность
10 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
204
Прибыльных трейдов:
160 (78.43%)
Убыточных трейдов:
44 (21.57%)
Лучший трейд:
17.47 USD
Худший трейд:
-16.69 USD
Общая прибыль:
277.62 USD (21 711 pips)
Общий убыток:
-119.58 USD (8 869 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (7.36 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
24.33 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
97.69%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.61%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
40
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
9.47
Длинных трейдов:
95 (46.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
109 (53.43%)
Профит фактор:
2.32
Мат. ожидание:
0.77 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.74 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.72 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-6.40 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-16.69 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
9.40%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.12 USD
Максимальная:
16.69 USD (1.48%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.37% (16.76 USD)
По эквити:
17.73% (218.88 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDCAD 65
EURUSD 60
AUDCAD 47
GBPUSD 32
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDCAD 29
EURUSD 42
AUDCAD 53
GBPUSD 35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDCAD 4.4K
EURUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17.47 USD
Худший трейд: -17 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7.36 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.40 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1569
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 182
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
еще 58...
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Нет отзывов
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
