Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 18%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
241
이익 거래:
187 (77.59%)
손실 거래:
54 (22.41%)
최고의 거래:
27.84 USD
최악의 거래:
-26.50 USD
총 수익:
345.88 USD (26 746 pips)
총 손실:
-159.61 USD (11 548 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
16 (7.36 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
27.84 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
98.69%
최대 입금량:
5.61%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
32
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
7.00
롱(주식매수):
120 (49.79%)
숏(주식차입매도):
121 (50.21%)
수익 요인:
2.17
기대수익:
0.77 USD
평균 이익:
1.85 USD
평균 손실:
-2.96 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-6.40 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-26.50 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
8.83%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.12 USD
최대한의:
26.61 USD (2.28%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.11% (26.57 USD)
자본금별:
18.41% (229.77 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 81
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 50
AUDCAD 47
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCAD 35
EURUSD 45
GBPUSD 55
AUDCAD 53
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCAD 5K
EURUSD 4.8K
GBPUSD 3.9K
AUDCAD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +27.84 USD
최악의 거래: -27 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +7.36 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.40 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1569
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 182
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
58 더...
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 06:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
