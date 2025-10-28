SinaisSeções
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 16%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
211
Negociações com lucro:
165 (78.19%)
Negociações com perda:
46 (21.80%)
Melhor negociação:
17.47 USD
Pior negociação:
-16.69 USD
Lucro bruto:
287.17 USD (22 793 pips)
Perda bruta:
-121.00 USD (9 015 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (7.36 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
25.58 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.26
Atividade de negociação:
97.69%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.61%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
29
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
9.96
Negociações longas:
99 (46.92%)
Negociações curtas:
112 (53.08%)
Fator de lucro:
2.37
Valor esperado:
0.79 USD
Lucro médio:
1.74 USD
Perda média:
-2.63 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-6.40 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-16.69 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
9.53%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máximo:
16.69 USD (1.48%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.37% (16.76 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
18.41% (229.77 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 68
EURUSD 60
AUDCAD 47
GBPUSD 36
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 30
EURUSD 42
AUDCAD 53
GBPUSD 42
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD 4.6K
EURUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.47 USD
Pior negociação: -17 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +7.36 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6.40 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1569
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 182
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
58 mais ...
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Sem comentários
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
