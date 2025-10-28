シグナルセクション
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 16%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
211
利益トレード:
165 (78.19%)
損失トレード:
46 (21.80%)
ベストトレード:
17.47 USD
最悪のトレード:
-16.69 USD
総利益:
287.17 USD (22 793 pips)
総損失:
-121.00 USD (9 015 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (7.36 USD)
最大連続利益:
25.58 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.26
取引アクティビティ:
97.69%
最大入金額:
5.61%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
29
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
9.96
長いトレード:
99 (46.92%)
短いトレード:
112 (53.08%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.37
期待されたペイオフ:
0.79 USD
平均利益:
1.74 USD
平均損失:
-2.63 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-6.40 USD)
最大連続損失:
-16.69 USD (1)
月間成長:
9.53%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.12 USD
最大の:
16.69 USD (1.48%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.37% (16.76 USD)
エクイティによる:
18.41% (229.77 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCAD 68
EURUSD 60
AUDCAD 47
GBPUSD 36
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCAD 30
EURUSD 42
AUDCAD 53
GBPUSD 42
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCAD 4.6K
EURUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.47 USD
最悪のトレード: -17 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +7.36 USD
最大連続損失: -6.40 USD

If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
