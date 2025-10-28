- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|65
|EURUSD
|60
|AUDCAD
|47
|GBPUSD
|33
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDCAD
|29
|EURUSD
|42
|AUDCAD
|53
|GBPUSD
|36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDCAD
|4.4K
|EURUSD
|4.5K
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.19 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 95
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.37 × 289
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.43 × 330
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 241
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.60 × 1569
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.85 × 182
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.96 × 354
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you
Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500
Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday
We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss
Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size
Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation
Forex Pairs we traded
- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Feel free to PM if anything
