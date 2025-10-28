信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Monthly Growth Steadily
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
205
盈利交易:
161 (78.53%)
亏损交易:
44 (21.46%)
最好交易:
17.47 USD
最差交易:
-16.69 USD
毛利:
278.87 USD (21 840 pips)
毛利亏损:
-119.62 USD (8 869 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (7.36 USD)
最大连续盈利:
25.58 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
97.69%
最大入金加载:
5.61%
最近交易:
23 几分钟前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
9.54
长期交易:
96 (46.83%)
短期交易:
109 (53.17%)
利润因子:
2.33
预期回报:
0.78 USD
平均利润:
1.73 USD
平均损失:
-2.72 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-6.40 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-16.69 USD (1)
每月增长:
9.18%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.12 USD
最大值:
16.69 USD (1.48%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.37% (16.76 USD)
净值:
18.41% (229.77 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 65
EURUSD 60
AUDCAD 47
GBPUSD 33
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 29
EURUSD 42
AUDCAD 53
GBPUSD 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 4.4K
EURUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17.47 USD
最差交易: -17 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +7.36 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.40 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1569
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 182
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
58 更多...
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


没有评论
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
