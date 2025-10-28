SeñalesSecciones
Monthly Growth Steadily
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 16%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
211
Transacciones Rentables:
165 (78.19%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
46 (21.80%)
Mejor transacción:
17.47 USD
Peor transacción:
-16.69 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
287.17 USD (22 793 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-121.00 USD (9 015 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (7.36 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
25.58 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Actividad comercial:
97.69%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.61%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
29
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
9.96
Transacciones Largas:
99 (46.92%)
Transacciones Cortas:
112 (53.08%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.37
Beneficio Esperado:
0.79 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.74 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.63 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-6.40 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-16.69 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.53%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máxima:
16.69 USD (1.48%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.37% (16.76 USD)
De fondos:
18.41% (229.77 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 68
EURUSD 60
AUDCAD 47
GBPUSD 36
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 30
EURUSD 42
AUDCAD 53
GBPUSD 42
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 4.6K
EURUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +17.47 USD
Peor transacción: -17 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +7.36 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.40 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1569
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 182
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
otros 58...
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


No hay comentarios
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Monthly Growth Steadily
30 USD al mes
16%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
10
98%
211
78%
98%
2.37
0.79
USD
18%
1:500
Copiar

