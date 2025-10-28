SignalsSections
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
156 (78.00%)
Loss Trades:
44 (22.00%)
Best trade:
17.47 USD
Worst trade:
-16.69 USD
Gross Profit:
264.17 USD (21 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-119.46 USD (8 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (7.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
97.69%
Max deposit load:
5.61%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.67
Long Trades:
91 (45.50%)
Short Trades:
109 (54.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-2.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.69 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
16.69 USD (1.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.37% (16.76 USD)
By Equity:
17.73% (218.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 65
EURUSD 60
AUDCAD 44
GBPUSD 31
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 29
EURUSD 42
AUDCAD 40
GBPUSD 35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 4.4K
EURUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 969
GBPUSD 2.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.47 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1569
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 182
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
58 more...
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


No reviews
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
