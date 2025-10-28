SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Monthly Growth Steadily
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Growth Steadily

Tan Chin Kee
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 16%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
212
Gewinntrades:
166 (78.30%)
Verlusttrades:
46 (21.70%)
Bester Trade:
17.47 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-16.69 USD
Bruttoprofit:
287.54 USD (22 851 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-121.00 USD (9 015 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (7.36 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
25.58 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading-Aktivität:
98.69%
Max deposit load:
5.61%
Letzter Trade:
13 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
27
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
9.98
Long-Positionen:
99 (46.70%)
Short-Positionen:
113 (53.30%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.38
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.63 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-6.40 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-16.69 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.79%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.12 USD
Maximaler:
16.69 USD (1.48%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.37% (16.76 USD)
Kapital:
18.41% (229.77 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 69
EURUSD 60
AUDCAD 47
GBPUSD 36
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 30
EURUSD 42
AUDCAD 53
GBPUSD 42
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 4.7K
EURUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +17.47 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -17 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.36 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.40 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1569
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.85 × 182
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
noch 58 ...
If you are looking to grow your account monthly steadily, then this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't go the way as it should, e.g. when the DD is getting higher... we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart Grid Strategy was applied, all first position starts from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per Currency Protection - E.g. where there are at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
