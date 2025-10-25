SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / WAE Hedging
Wahyu Pamungkas

WAE Hedging

Wahyu Pamungkas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (78.57%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (21.43%)
En iyi işlem:
1.59 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.37 USD
Brüt kâr:
8.34 USD (647 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.78 USD (77 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (2.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2.84 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.89
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.61%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
11.12
Alış işlemleri:
9 (64.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (35.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.69
Beklenen getiri:
0.47 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.76 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.37 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.72%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.24 USD
Maksimum:
0.59 USD (0.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.15% (0.37 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.45% (3.65 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 570
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.59 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:

  • Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

  • Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

  • New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



İnceleme yok
2025.10.27 07:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.25 05:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.25 05:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.25 05:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.25 05:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.25 05:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
WAE Hedging
Ayda 30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
257
USD
1
100%
14
78%
100%
4.68
0.47
USD
1%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.