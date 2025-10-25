- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|570
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description
Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5
🧠 Main Strategy
This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:
-
Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.
-
Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.
-
New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.
