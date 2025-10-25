- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|865
|XAUUSD
|29
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|419
|XAUUSD
|79
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.74 × 163
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 1490
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description
Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5
🧠 Main Strategy
This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:
-
Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.
-
Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.
-
New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.
USD
USD
USD