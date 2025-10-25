SeñalesSecciones
Wahyu Pamungkas

WAE Hedging

Wahyu Pamungkas
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 393%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
902
Transacciones Rentables:
597 (66.18%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
305 (33.81%)
Mejor transacción:
17.17 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.07 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 002.77 USD (515 513 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-511.42 USD (32 698 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (10.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
34.88 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Actividad comercial:
72.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
83.54%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
30
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
18.34
Transacciones Largas:
424 (47.01%)
Transacciones Cortas:
478 (52.99%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.96
Beneficio Esperado:
0.54 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.68 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.68 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-24.16 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-26.75 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
46.30%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.24 USD
Máxima:
26.79 USD (4.63%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.13% (18.44 USD)
De fondos:
41.03% (128.46 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 865
XAUUSD 29
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 419
XAUUSD 79
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 18K
XAUUSD 2.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +17.17 USD
Peor transacción: -11 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -24.16 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 163
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
otros 50...
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:

  • Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

  • Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

  • New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 15:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 15:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
