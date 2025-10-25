SignauxSections
Wahyu Pamungkas

WAE Hedging

Wahyu Pamungkas
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 3%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
11 (78.57%)
Perte trades:
3 (21.43%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.59 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.37 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8.34 USD (647 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.78 USD (77 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (2.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.84 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.89
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.61%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
11.12
Longs trades:
9 (64.29%)
Courts trades:
5 (35.71%)
Facteur de profit:
4.69
Rendement attendu:
0.47 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.76 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.37 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
0.59 USD (0.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.15% (0.37 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.45% (3.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 570
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.59 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 plus...
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:

  • Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

  • Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

  • New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



Aucun avis
2025.10.27 07:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.25 05:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.25 05:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.25 05:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.25 05:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.25 05:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
