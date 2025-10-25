📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging

Account Type: Hedging

Minimum Deposit: $200

Minimum Lot Size: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.

The core approach includes:

Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



