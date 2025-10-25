- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
935
이익 거래:
617 (65.98%)
손실 거래:
318 (34.01%)
최고의 거래:
17.17 USD
최악의 거래:
-11.07 USD
총 수익:
1 049.22 USD (517 280 pips)
총 손실:
-531.83 USD (34 062 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (10.02 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
34.88 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
70.43%
최대 입금량:
83.54%
최근 거래:
13 분 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
19.31
롱(주식매수):
446 (47.70%)
숏(주식차입매도):
489 (52.30%)
수익 요인:
1.97
기대수익:
0.55 USD
평균 이익:
1.70 USD
평균 손실:
-1.67 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-24.16 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-26.75 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
55.49%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.24 USD
최대한의:
26.79 USD (4.63%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.13% (18.44 USD)
자본금별:
41.03% (128.46 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|897
|XAUUSD
|30
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|436
|XAUUSD
|87
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +17.17 USD
최악의 거래: -11 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +10.02 USD
연속 최대 손실: -24.16 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.74 × 163
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 1490
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description
Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Trusted Broker : Register Here Pepperstone
telegram : @wae_fx
🧠 Main Strategy
This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:
-
Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.
-
Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.
-
New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
443%
0
0
USD
USD
283
USD
USD
11
97%
935
65%
70%
1.97
0.55
USD
USD
41%
1:500