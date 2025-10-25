시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / WAE Hedging
Wahyu Pamungkas

WAE Hedging

Wahyu Pamungkas
0 리뷰
안정성
11
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 443%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
935
이익 거래:
617 (65.98%)
손실 거래:
318 (34.01%)
최고의 거래:
17.17 USD
최악의 거래:
-11.07 USD
총 수익:
1 049.22 USD (517 280 pips)
총 손실:
-531.83 USD (34 062 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (10.02 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
34.88 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
70.43%
최대 입금량:
83.54%
최근 거래:
13 분 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
19.31
롱(주식매수):
446 (47.70%)
숏(주식차입매도):
489 (52.30%)
수익 요인:
1.97
기대수익:
0.55 USD
평균 이익:
1.70 USD
평균 손실:
-1.67 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-24.16 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-26.75 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
55.49%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.24 USD
최대한의:
26.79 USD (4.63%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.13% (18.44 USD)
자본금별:
41.03% (128.46 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 897
XAUUSD 30
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 436
XAUUSD 87
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 18K
XAUUSD 2.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +17.17 USD
최악의 거래: -11 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +10.02 USD
연속 최대 손실: -24.16 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 163
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
51 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trusted Broker : Register Here Pepperstone 

telegram : @wae_fx

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:

  • Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

  • Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

  • New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 09:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.01 22:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 02:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
WAE Hedging
월별 30 USD
443%
0
0
USD
283
USD
11
97%
935
65%
70%
1.97
0.55
USD
41%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.