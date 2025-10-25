SinaisSeções
Wahyu Pamungkas

WAE Hedging

Wahyu Pamungkas
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 393%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
902
Negociações com lucro:
597 (66.18%)
Negociações com perda:
305 (33.81%)
Melhor negociação:
17.17 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.07 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 002.77 USD (515 513 pips)
Perda bruta:
-511.42 USD (32 698 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (10.02 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
34.88 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.20
Atividade de negociação:
72.85%
Depósito máximo carregado:
83.54%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
30
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
18.34
Negociações longas:
424 (47.01%)
Negociações curtas:
478 (52.99%)
Fator de lucro:
1.96
Valor esperado:
0.54 USD
Lucro médio:
1.68 USD
Perda média:
-1.68 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-24.16 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-26.75 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
46.30%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.24 USD
Máximo:
26.79 USD (4.63%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.13% (18.44 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
41.03% (128.46 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 865
XAUUSD 29
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 419
XAUUSD 79
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 18K
XAUUSD 2.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.17 USD
Pior negociação: -11 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10.02 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -24.16 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 163
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
50 mais ...
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:

  • Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

  • Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

  • New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



Sem comentários
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 15:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 15:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
WAE Hedging
30 USD por mês
393%
0
0
USD
257
USD
10
97%
902
66%
73%
1.96
0.54
USD
41%
1:500
