Wahyu Pamungkas

WAE Hedging

Wahyu Pamungkas
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 373%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
882
Profit Trades:
581 (65.87%)
Loss Trades:
301 (34.13%)
Best trade:
17.17 USD
Worst trade:
-11.07 USD
Gross Profit:
990.30 USD (514 501 pips)
Gross Loss:
-509.38 USD (32 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (10.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.88 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
73.91%
Max deposit load:
83.54%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.95
Long Trades:
412 (46.71%)
Short Trades:
470 (53.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
1.70 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-24.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.75 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
86.20%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
26.79 USD (4.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.13% (18.44 USD)
By Equity:
41.03% (128.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 845
XAUUSD 29
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 408
XAUUSD 79
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 17K
XAUUSD 2.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.17 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 163
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
50 more...
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:

  • Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

  • Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

  • New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 15:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 15:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 07:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WAE Hedging
30 USD per month
373%
0
0
USD
246
USD
9
97%
882
65%
74%
1.94
0.55
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

