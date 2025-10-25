SignaleKategorien
WAE Hedging
Wahyu Pamungkas

WAE Hedging

Wahyu Pamungkas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 393%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
902
Gewinntrades:
597 (66.18%)
Verlusttrades:
305 (33.81%)
Bester Trade:
17.17 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.07 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 002.77 USD (515 513 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-511.42 USD (32 698 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (10.02 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
34.88 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
72.85%
Max deposit load:
83.54%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
30
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
18.34
Long-Positionen:
424 (47.01%)
Short-Positionen:
478 (52.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-24.16 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-26.75 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
46.30%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.24 USD
Maximaler:
26.79 USD (4.63%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.13% (18.44 USD)
Kapital:
41.03% (128.46 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 865
XAUUSD 29
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 419
XAUUSD 79
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 18K
XAUUSD 2.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +17.17 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.02 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -24.16 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 163
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 1490
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
noch 50 ...
📊 MQL5 Trading Signal Description

Signal Name: Wae Hedging
Account Type: Hedging
Minimum Deposit: $200
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Main Strategy

This signal applies a technical and momentum-based strategy combined with an adaptive hedging system designed to balance risk between buy and sell positions.
The core approach includes:

  • Using 3 trend indicators to identify trend direction.

  • Automatic hedging to secure profits and reduce floating losses during high volatility.

  • New Position Entry confirmation with additional indicators.



Keine Bewertungen
