Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
12 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
101
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
65 (64.35%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
36 (35.64%)
En iyi işlem:
36.97 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-29.91 EUR
Brüt kâr:
301.62 EUR (25 911 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-140.32 EUR (17 534 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (36.97 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
37.79 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.88%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
53
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.23
Alış işlemleri:
55 (54.46%)
Satış işlemleri:
46 (45.54%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.15
Beklenen getiri:
1.60 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.64 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.90 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-14.87 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-30.82 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
23.08%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
30.82 EUR (14.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
9.03% (52.13 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURCHF 42
USDCAD 19
EURGBP 12
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 9
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURCHF 24
USDCAD 21
EURGBP 14
USDJPY 46
GBPJPY 35
GBPUSD 23
EURUSD 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURCHF 302
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 662
USDJPY -119
GBPJPY 2.6K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +36.97 EUR
En kötü işlem: -30 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +36.97 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -14.87 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
itexsys-Platform
0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.76 × 205
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.82 × 7662
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.91 × 4820
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.03 × 212
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
49 daha fazla...
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €540, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability.

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



İnceleme yok
