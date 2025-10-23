- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|42
|USDCAD
|19
|EURGBP
|12
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|9
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURCHF
|24
|USDCAD
|21
|EURGBP
|14
|USDJPY
|46
|GBPJPY
|35
|GBPUSD
|23
|EURUSD
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURCHF
|302
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|662
|USDJPY
|-119
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 14
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.06 × 18
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 10
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.60 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.62 × 99
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 205
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.82 × 7662
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.89 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.91 × 4820
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.03 × 212
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!
With a minimum deposit of €540, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability.
This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.
