SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
322
Negociações com lucro:
207 (64.28%)
Negociações com perda:
115 (35.71%)
Melhor negociação:
132.95 EUR
Pior negociação:
-103.02 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 791.73 EUR (121 183 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 234.58 EUR (101 253 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (59.45 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
140.10 EUR (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.16
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
46.18%
Último negócio:
46 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
19
Tempo médio de espera:
8 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.32
Negociações longas:
162 (50.31%)
Negociações curtas:
160 (49.69%)
Fator de lucro:
1.45
Valor esperado:
1.73 EUR
Lucro médio:
8.66 EUR
Perda média:
-10.74 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-239.79 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-239.79 EUR (4)
Crescimento mensal:
21.21%
Previsão anual:
257.40%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 EUR
Máximo:
239.79 EUR (36.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
23.94% (239.79 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
61.44% (476.26 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 61
USDCAD 58
EURCHF 56
USDCHF 41
USDJPY 34
GBPJPY 27
EURUSD 25
EURGBP 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 174
USDCAD 210
EURCHF 59
USDCHF 120
USDJPY 117
GBPJPY -178
EURUSD 89
EURGBP 44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY -4K
EURUSD 7.3K
EURGBP 896
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +132.95 EUR
Pior negociação: -103 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +59.45 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -239.79 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.80 × 7854
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 5016
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 213
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
52 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



Sem comentários
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 22:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 12:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 12:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 20:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 22:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
50 USD por mês
137%
0
0
USD
862
EUR
23
97%
322
64%
100%
1.45
1.73
EUR
61%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.