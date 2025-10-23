SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
322
Transacciones Rentables:
207 (64.28%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
115 (35.71%)
Mejor transacción:
132.95 EUR
Peor transacción:
-103.02 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
1 791.73 EUR (121 183 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 234.58 EUR (101 253 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (59.45 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
140.10 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
46.18%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
19
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.32
Transacciones Largas:
162 (50.31%)
Transacciones Cortas:
160 (49.69%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.45
Beneficio Esperado:
1.73 EUR
Beneficio medio:
8.66 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-10.74 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-239.79 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-239.79 EUR (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
21.21%
Pronóstico anual:
257.40%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 EUR
Máxima:
239.79 EUR (36.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
23.94% (239.79 EUR)
De fondos:
61.44% (476.26 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 61
USDCAD 58
EURCHF 56
USDCHF 41
USDJPY 34
GBPJPY 27
EURUSD 25
EURGBP 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 174
USDCAD 210
EURCHF 59
USDCHF 120
USDJPY 117
GBPJPY -178
EURUSD 89
EURGBP 44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY -4K
EURUSD 7.3K
EURGBP 896
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +132.95 EUR
Peor transacción: -103 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +59.45 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -239.79 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.80 × 7854
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 5016
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 213
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
otros 52...
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
50 USD al mes
137%
0
0
USD
862
EUR
23
97%
322
64%
100%
1.45
1.73
EUR
61%
1:500
