Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
可靠性
23
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
322
盈利交易:
207 (64.28%)
亏损交易:
115 (35.71%)
最好交易:
132.95 EUR
最差交易:
-103.02 EUR
毛利:
1 791.73 EUR (121 183 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 234.58 EUR (101 253 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (59.45 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
140.10 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
46.18%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
8 天
采收率:
2.32
长期交易:
162 (50.31%)
短期交易:
160 (49.69%)
利润因子:
1.45
预期回报:
1.73 EUR
平均利润:
8.66 EUR
平均损失:
-10.74 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-239.79 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-239.79 EUR (4)
每月增长:
21.21%
年度预测:
257.40%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
239.79 EUR (36.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.94% (239.79 EUR)
净值:
61.44% (476.26 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 61
USDCAD 58
EURCHF 56
USDCHF 41
USDJPY 34
GBPJPY 27
EURUSD 25
EURGBP 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 174
USDCAD 210
EURCHF 59
USDCHF 120
USDJPY 117
GBPJPY -178
EURUSD 89
EURGBP 44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY -4K
EURUSD 7.3K
EURGBP 896
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +132.95 EUR
最差交易: -103 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +59.45 EUR
最大连续亏损: -239.79 EUR

Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



