Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
レビュー0件
信頼性
23週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
322
利益トレード:
207 (64.28%)
損失トレード:
115 (35.71%)
ベストトレード:
132.95 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-103.02 EUR
総利益:
1 791.73 EUR (121 183 pips)
総損失:
-1 234.58 EUR (101 253 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (59.45 EUR)
最大連続利益:
140.10 EUR (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.16
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
46.18%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
19
平均保有時間:
8 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.32
長いトレード:
162 (50.31%)
短いトレード:
160 (49.69%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.45
期待されたペイオフ:
1.73 EUR
平均利益:
8.66 EUR
平均損失:
-10.74 EUR
最大連続の負け:
4 (-239.79 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-239.79 EUR (4)
月間成長:
21.21%
年間予想:
257.40%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 EUR
最大の:
239.79 EUR (36.44%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
23.94% (239.79 EUR)
エクイティによる:
61.44% (476.26 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 61
USDCAD 58
EURCHF 56
USDCHF 41
USDJPY 34
GBPJPY 27
EURUSD 25
EURGBP 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD 174
USDCAD 210
EURCHF 59
USDCHF 120
USDJPY 117
GBPJPY -178
EURUSD 89
EURGBP 44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY -4K
EURUSD 7.3K
EURGBP 896
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +132.95 EUR
最悪のトレード: -103 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +59.45 EUR
最大連続損失: -239.79 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.80 × 7854
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 5016
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 213
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
52 より多く...
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



レビューなし
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 22:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 12:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 12:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 20:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 22:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
