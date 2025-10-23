SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 avis
Fiabilité
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
101
Bénéfice trades:
65 (64.35%)
Perte trades:
36 (35.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
36.97 EUR
Pire transaction:
-29.91 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
301.62 EUR (25 911 pips)
Perte brute:
-140.32 EUR (17 534 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (36.97 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
37.79 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.88%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
53
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.23
Longs trades:
55 (54.46%)
Courts trades:
46 (45.54%)
Facteur de profit:
2.15
Rendement attendu:
1.60 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.64 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.90 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-14.87 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.82 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
23.08%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
30.82 EUR (14.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
9.03% (52.13 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCHF 42
USDCAD 19
EURGBP 12
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 9
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 24
USDCAD 21
EURGBP 14
USDJPY 46
GBPJPY 35
GBPUSD 23
EURUSD 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 302
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 662
USDJPY -119
GBPJPY 2.6K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +36.97 EUR
Pire transaction: -30 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +36.97 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -14.87 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
itexsys-Platform
0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.76 × 205
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.82 × 7662
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.91 × 4820
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.03 × 212
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
49 plus...
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €540, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability.

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



Aucun avis
Copier

