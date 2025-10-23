- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|42
|USDCAD
|19
|EURGBP
|12
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|9
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF
|24
|USDCAD
|21
|EURGBP
|14
|USDJPY
|46
|GBPJPY
|35
|GBPUSD
|23
|EURUSD
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF
|302
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|662
|USDJPY
|-119
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 14
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.06 × 18
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 10
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.60 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.62 × 99
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 205
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.82 × 7662
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.89 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.91 × 4820
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.03 × 212
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!
With a minimum deposit of €540, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability.
This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.
USD
EUR
EUR