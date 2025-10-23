SignalsSections
Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
322
Profit Trades:
207 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
115 (35.71%)
Best trade:
132.95 EUR
Worst trade:
-103.02 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 791.73 EUR (121 183 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 234.58 EUR (101 253 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (59.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
140.10 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
46.18%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
2.32
Long Trades:
162 (50.31%)
Short Trades:
160 (49.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
1.73 EUR
Average Profit:
8.66 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.74 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-239.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-239.79 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
21.21%
Annual Forecast:
257.40%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
239.79 EUR (36.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.94% (239.79 EUR)
By Equity:
61.44% (476.26 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 61
USDCAD 58
EURCHF 56
USDCHF 41
USDJPY 34
GBPJPY 27
EURUSD 25
EURGBP 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 174
USDCAD 210
EURCHF 59
USDCHF 120
USDJPY 117
GBPJPY -178
EURUSD 89
EURGBP 44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY -4K
EURUSD 7.3K
EURGBP 896
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +132.95 EUR
Worst trade: -103 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.45 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -239.79 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.80 × 7854
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 5016
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 213
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



No reviews
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 22:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 12:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 12:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 20:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 22:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
