- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|61
|USDCAD
|58
|EURCHF
|56
|USDCHF
|41
|USDJPY
|34
|GBPJPY
|27
|EURUSD
|25
|EURGBP
|20
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|174
|USDCAD
|210
|EURCHF
|59
|USDCHF
|120
|USDJPY
|117
|GBPJPY
|-178
|EURUSD
|89
|EURGBP
|44
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|3.3K
|EURCHF
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|7.5K
|GBPJPY
|-4K
|EURUSD
|7.3K
|EURGBP
|896
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.06 × 18
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.62 × 99
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.75 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.80 × 7854
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.89 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.92 × 5016
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.02 × 213
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!
With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:
https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032
This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.
