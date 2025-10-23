시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 리뷰
안정성
23
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
322
이익 거래:
207 (64.28%)
손실 거래:
115 (35.71%)
최고의 거래:
132.95 EUR
최악의 거래:
-103.02 EUR
총 수익:
1 791.73 EUR (121 183 pips)
총 손실:
-1 234.58 EUR (101 253 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (59.45 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
140.10 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
46.18%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
8 일
회복 요인:
2.32
롱(주식매수):
162 (50.31%)
숏(주식차입매도):
160 (49.69%)
수익 요인:
1.45
기대수익:
1.73 EUR
평균 이익:
8.66 EUR
평균 손실:
-10.74 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-239.79 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-239.79 EUR (4)
월별 성장률:
21.21%
연간 예측:
257.40%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 EUR
최대한의:
239.79 EUR (36.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
23.94% (239.79 EUR)
자본금별:
61.44% (476.26 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 61
USDCAD 58
EURCHF 56
USDCHF 41
USDJPY 34
GBPJPY 27
EURUSD 25
EURGBP 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 174
USDCAD 210
EURCHF 59
USDCHF 120
USDJPY 117
GBPJPY -178
EURUSD 89
EURGBP 44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY -4K
EURUSD 7.3K
EURGBP 896
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +132.95 EUR
최악의 거래: -103 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +59.45 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -239.79 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.80 × 7854
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 5016
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 213
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
52 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



리뷰 없음
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 22:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 12:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 12:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 20:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 22:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Nucleus Hybrid Farm S
월별 50 USD
137%
0
0
USD
862
EUR
23
97%
322
64%
100%
1.45
1.73
EUR
61%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.