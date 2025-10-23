SegnaliSezioni
Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
101
Profit Trade:
65 (64.35%)
Loss Trade:
36 (35.64%)
Best Trade:
36.97 EUR
Worst Trade:
-29.91 EUR
Profitto lordo:
301.62 EUR (25 911 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-140.32 EUR (17 534 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (36.97 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
37.79 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.88%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
53
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.23
Long Trade:
55 (54.46%)
Short Trade:
46 (45.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.15
Profitto previsto:
1.60 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.64 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.90 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-14.87 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.82 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
23.08%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
30.82 EUR (14.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
9.03% (52.13 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCHF 42
USDCAD 19
EURGBP 12
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 9
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCHF 24
USDCAD 21
EURGBP 14
USDJPY 46
GBPJPY 35
GBPUSD 23
EURUSD 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCHF 302
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 662
USDJPY -119
GBPJPY 2.6K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.97 EUR
Worst Trade: -30 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +36.97 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.87 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
itexsys-Platform
0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.76 × 205
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.82 × 7662
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.91 × 4820
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.03 × 212
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
49 più
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €540, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability.

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



Non ci sono recensioni
