Katarina Terzic

Nucleus Hybrid Farm S

Katarina Terzic
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
23 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
322
Gewinntrades:
207 (64.28%)
Verlusttrades:
115 (35.71%)
Bester Trade:
132.95 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-103.02 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1 791.73 EUR (121 183 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 234.58 EUR (101 253 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (59.45 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
140.10 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
46.18%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
19
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.32
Long-Positionen:
162 (50.31%)
Short-Positionen:
160 (49.69%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.45
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.73 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.66 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.74 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-239.79 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-239.79 EUR (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
21.21%
Jahresprognose:
257.40%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 EUR
Maximaler:
239.79 EUR (36.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
23.94% (239.79 EUR)
Kapital:
61.44% (476.26 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 61
USDCAD 58
EURCHF 56
USDCHF 41
USDJPY 34
GBPJPY 27
EURUSD 25
EURGBP 20
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 174
USDCAD 210
EURCHF 59
USDCHF 120
USDJPY 117
GBPJPY -178
EURUSD 89
EURGBP 44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 3.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY -4K
EURUSD 7.3K
EURGBP 896
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +132.95 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -103 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +59.45 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -239.79 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.62 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.80 × 7854
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 5016
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 213
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
noch 52 ...
Our trading robot farm is designed to generate consistent returns of approximately 10% per week!

 With a minimum deposit of €1000, this system is accessible to both new and experienced traders. We recommend using IC Markets as your broker for optimal performance and reliability. Here's the link:

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

This farm represents a diverse combination of trading strategies, including hedging, retracement, and trend-following techniques. By integrating multiple approaches, it maximizes opportunities in various market conditions while balancing risk. Each robot operates independently, contributing to a robust, multi-strategy portfolio designed for steady growth.



Keine Bewertungen
