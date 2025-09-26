SinyallerBölümler
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
38 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1199 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3 673%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
290
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
187 (64.48%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
103 (35.52%)
En iyi işlem:
1 717.10 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 650.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
55 658.30 USD (314 109 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-39 939.53 USD (209 755 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (487.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
8 141.40 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.22%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.69
Alış işlemleri:
172 (59.31%)
Satış işlemleri:
118 (40.69%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.39
Beklenen getiri:
54.20 USD
Ortalama kâr:
297.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-387.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-121.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 807.41 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
82.79%
Yıllık tahmin:
1 004.55%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 USD
Maksimum:
9 311.67 USD (47.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
48.76% (152.97 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.19% (1 100.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 290
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 16K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 104K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 717.10 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 651 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +487.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -121.45 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
