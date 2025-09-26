信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP Van Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0条评论
可靠性
51
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1199 USD per 
增长自 2025 12 037%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
526
盈利交易:
330 (62.73%)
亏损交易:
196 (37.26%)
最好交易:
4 463.69 USD
最差交易:
-2 437.20 USD
毛利:
152 533.66 USD (554 643 pips)
毛利亏损:
-118 875.13 USD (400 607 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (15 199.33 USD)
最大连续盈利:
15 199.33 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
50.93%
最大入金加载:
6.18%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
3.04
长期交易:
301 (57.22%)
短期交易:
225 (42.78%)
利润因子:
1.28
预期回报:
63.99 USD
平均利润:
462.22 USD
平均损失:
-606.51 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-8 506.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-8 506.24 USD (7)
每月增长:
-13.63%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.03 USD
最大值:
11 085.71 USD (27.52%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
69.09% (10 542.22 USD)
净值:
7.97% (527.85 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 526
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 154K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +4 463.69 USD
最差交易: -2 437 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +15 199.33 USD
最大连续亏损: -8 506.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


没有评论
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 340 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 332 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 03:28
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 16:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 09:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
FastScalp VIP Van Master
每月1199 USD
12 037%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
51
100%
526
62%
51%
1.28
63.99
USD
69%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载