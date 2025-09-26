SignaleKategorien
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
51 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1199 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 12 264%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
533
Gewinntrades:
335 (62.85%)
Verlusttrades:
198 (37.15%)
Bester Trade:
4 463.69 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2 437.20 USD
Bruttoprofit:
155 652.02 USD (559 437 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-121 692.57 USD (404 634 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (15 199.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
15 199.33 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
51.95%
Max deposit load:
6.18%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.06
Long-Positionen:
304 (57.04%)
Short-Positionen:
229 (42.96%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.28
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
63.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
464.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-614.61 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-8 506.24 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8 506.24 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
16.05%
Jahresprognose:
194.74%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.03 USD
Maximaler:
11 085.71 USD (27.52%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
69.09% (10 542.22 USD)
Kapital:
7.97% (527.85 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 533
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 34K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 155K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 463.69 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 437 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +15 199.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8 506.24 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.75% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 07:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 355 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 340 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 332 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 03:28
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 16:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 09:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
