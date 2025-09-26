СигналыРазделы
FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 отзывов
Надежность
51 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1199 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 12 034%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
525
Прибыльных трейдов:
329 (62.66%)
Убыточных трейдов:
196 (37.33%)
Лучший трейд:
4 463.69 USD
Худший трейд:
-2 437.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
152 527.16 USD (554 630 pips)
Общий убыток:
-118 875.13 USD (400 607 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (15 199.33 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
15 199.33 USD (13)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
50.93%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.18%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
11 часов
Фактор восстановления:
3.04
Длинных трейдов:
300 (57.14%)
Коротких трейдов:
225 (42.86%)
Профит фактор:
1.28
Мат. ожидание:
64.10 USD
Средняя прибыль:
463.61 USD
Средний убыток:
-606.51 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-8 506.24 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-8 506.24 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
-18.94%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.03 USD
Максимальная:
11 085.71 USD (27.52%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
69.09% (10 542.22 USD)
По эквити:
7.97% (527.85 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 525
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 154K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +4 463.69 USD
Худший трейд: -2 437 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 13
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +15 199.33 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -8 506.24 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 340 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 332 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 03:28
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 16:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 09:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
FastScalp VIP Van Master
1199 USD в месяц
12 034%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
51
100%
525
62%
51%
1.28
64.10
USD
69%
1:500
Копировать

