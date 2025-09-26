SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP Van Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1199 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3 673%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
290
Profit Trade:
187 (64.48%)
Loss Trade:
103 (35.52%)
Best Trade:
1 717.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 650.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
55 658.30 USD (314 109 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-39 939.53 USD (209 755 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (487.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8 141.40 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
94.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.22%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.69
Long Trade:
172 (59.31%)
Short Trade:
118 (40.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.39
Profitto previsto:
54.20 USD
Profitto medio:
297.64 USD
Perdita media:
-387.76 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-121.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 807.41 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
82.79%
Previsione annuale:
1 004.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 USD
Massimale:
9 311.67 USD (47.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
48.76% (152.97 USD)
Per equità:
6.19% (1 100.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 290
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 104K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 717.10 USD
Worst Trade: -1 651 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +487.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -121.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
