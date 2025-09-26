시그널섹션
FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 리뷰
안정성
53
0 / 0 USD
월별 1199 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 17 754%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
572
이익 거래:
361 (63.11%)
손실 거래:
211 (36.89%)
최고의 거래:
4 463.69 USD
최악의 거래:
-2 437.20 USD
총 수익:
167 226.22 USD (595 622 pips)
총 손실:
-126 188.92 USD (431 168 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (15 199.33 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
15 199.33 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
50.08%
최대 입금량:
6.18%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
10 시간
회복 요인:
3.70
롱(주식매수):
324 (56.64%)
숏(주식차입매도):
248 (43.36%)
수익 요인:
1.33
기대수익:
71.74 USD
평균 이익:
463.23 USD
평균 손실:
-598.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-8 506.24 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-8 506.24 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
19.03%
연간 예측:
230.89%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.03 USD
최대한의:
11 085.71 USD (27.52%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
69.09% (10 542.22 USD)
자본금별:
10.30% (129.99 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 572
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 41K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 164K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4 463.69 USD
최악의 거래: -2 437 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +15 199.33 USD
연속 최대 손실: -8 506.24 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.12 07:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.09 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 369 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 18:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 00:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 14:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 362 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 13:23
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.75% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 12:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.75% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 07:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 355 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
FastScalp VIP Van Master
월별 1199 USD
17 754%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
53
100%
572
63%
50%
1.32
71.74
USD
69%
1:500
