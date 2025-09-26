SignalsSections
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van Master

0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1199 USD per month
growth since 2025 10 947%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
522
Profit Trades:
326 (62.45%)
Loss Trades:
196 (37.55%)
Best trade:
4 463.69 USD
Worst trade:
-2 437.20 USD
Gross Profit:
151 075.19 USD (552 216 pips)
Gross Loss:
-118 867.78 USD (400 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (15 199.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 199.33 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
50.93%
Max deposit load:
6.18%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
300 (57.47%)
Short Trades:
222 (42.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
61.70 USD
Average Profit:
463.42 USD
Average Loss:
-606.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8 506.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 506.24 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-32.21%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
11 085.71 USD (27.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.09% (10 542.22 USD)
By Equity:
7.97% (527.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 522
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 32K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 152K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 463.69 USD
Worst trade: -2 437 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 199.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 506.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


No reviews
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 340 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 332 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 03:28
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 16:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 09:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
