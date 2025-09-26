SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP Van Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
51 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1199 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 12 044%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
529
Negociações com lucro:
332 (62.75%)
Negociações com perda:
197 (37.24%)
Melhor negociação:
4 463.69 USD
Pior negociação:
-2 437.20 USD
Lucro bruto:
153 950.62 USD (556 806 pips)
Perda bruta:
-120 283.26 USD (402 607 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (15 199.33 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
15 199.33 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.16
Atividade de negociação:
51.95%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.18%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
11 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.04
Negociações longas:
304 (57.47%)
Negociações curtas:
225 (42.53%)
Fator de lucro:
1.28
Valor esperado:
63.64 USD
Lucro médio:
463.71 USD
Perda média:
-610.57 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-8 506.24 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-8 506.24 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
2.56%
Previsão anual:
31.02%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máximo:
11 085.71 USD (27.52%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
69.09% (10 542.22 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.97% (527.85 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 529
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ 154K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4 463.69 USD
Pior negociação: -2 437 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +15 199.33 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -8 506.24 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 355 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 340 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 332 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 03:28
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 16:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 09:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
FastScalp VIP Van Master
1199 USD por mês
12 044%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
51
100%
529
62%
52%
1.27
63.64
USD
69%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.