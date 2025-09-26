SignauxSections
FastScalp VIP Van Master

0 avis
Fiabilité
38 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1199 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3 673%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
290
Bénéfice trades:
187 (64.48%)
Perte trades:
103 (35.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 717.10 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 650.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
55 658.30 USD (314 109 pips)
Perte brute:
-39 939.53 USD (209 755 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (487.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8 141.40 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
94.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.22%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.69
Longs trades:
172 (59.31%)
Courts trades:
118 (40.69%)
Facteur de profit:
1.39
Rendement attendu:
54.20 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
297.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
-387.76 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-121.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 807.41 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
82.79%
Prévision annuelle:
1 004.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
9 311.67 USD (47.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
48.76% (152.97 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.19% (1 100.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 290
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 104K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 717.10 USD
Pire transaction: -1 651 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +487.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -121.45 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
