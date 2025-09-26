SeñalesSecciones
FastScalp VIP Van Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
51 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1199 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 12 044%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
529
Transacciones Rentables:
332 (62.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
197 (37.24%)
Mejor transacción:
4 463.69 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 437.20 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
153 950.62 USD (556 806 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-120 283.26 USD (402 607 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (15 199.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
15 199.33 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
51.95%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.18%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.04
Transacciones Largas:
304 (57.47%)
Transacciones Cortas:
225 (42.53%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.28
Beneficio Esperado:
63.64 USD
Beneficio medio:
463.71 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-610.57 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-8 506.24 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8 506.24 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.56%
Pronóstico anual:
31.02%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máxima:
11 085.71 USD (27.52%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
69.09% (10 542.22 USD)
De fondos:
7.97% (527.85 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 529
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ 154K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4 463.69 USD
Peor transacción: -2 437 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +15 199.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8 506.24 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the VantageInternational-Live 3 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage International Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 355 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 340 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 332 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 03:28
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 16:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 09:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
FastScalp VIP Van Master
1199 USD al mes
12 044%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
51
100%
529
62%
52%
1.27
63.64
USD
69%
1:500
