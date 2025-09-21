SinyallerBölümler
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 200 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
44
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
37 (84.09%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (15.91%)
En iyi işlem:
6.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.64 USD
Brüt kâr:
37.78 USD (1 669 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6.41 USD (241 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (4.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
12.80 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.59
Alım-satım etkinliği:
95.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.05%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
38
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
17.93
Alış işlemleri:
21 (47.73%)
Satış işlemleri:
23 (52.27%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.89
Beklenen getiri:
0.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.02 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-1.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.72 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
2.53%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 USD
Maksimum:
1.75 USD (0.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.14% (1.81 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.72 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
