Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
15 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 200 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 33%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
699
Negociações com lucro:
554 (79.25%)
Negociações com perda:
145 (20.74%)
Melhor negociação:
35.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.24 USD
Lucro bruto:
894.84 USD (25 268 pips)
Perda bruta:
-476.66 USD (15 824 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (19.74 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
35.35 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
75.36%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.66%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
25
Tempo médio de espera:
7 horas
Fator de recuperação:
8.15
Negociações longas:
334 (47.78%)
Negociações curtas:
365 (52.22%)
Fator de lucro:
1.88
Valor esperado:
0.60 USD
Lucro médio:
1.62 USD
Perda média:
-3.29 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-51.27 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-51.27 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
12.68%
Previsão anual:
153.85%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máximo:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 699
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD+ 419
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD+ 9.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +35.35 USD
Pior negociação: -20 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19.74 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -51.27 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

Sem comentários
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
