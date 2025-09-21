시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Origin400
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 리뷰
안정성
16
0 / 0 USD
월별 200 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 40%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
766
이익 거래:
600 (78.32%)
손실 거래:
166 (21.67%)
최고의 거래:
35.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-20.24 USD
총 수익:
1 023.85 USD (27 494 pips)
총 손실:
-523.46 USD (16 964 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (19.74 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
35.35 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
76.37%
최대 입금량:
3.66%
최근 거래:
19 분 전
주별 거래 수:
52
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
9.75
롱(주식매수):
372 (48.56%)
숏(주식차입매도):
394 (51.44%)
수익 요인:
1.96
기대수익:
0.65 USD
평균 이익:
1.71 USD
평균 손실:
-3.15 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-51.27 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-51.27 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
13.93%
연간 예측:
169.04%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.03 USD
최대한의:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
자본금별:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 766
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD+ 500
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD+ 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +35.35 USD
최악의 거래: -20 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +19.74 USD
연속 최대 손실: -51.27 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 7"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

2026.01.02 17:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 12:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 04:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.