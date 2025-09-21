SegnaliSezioni
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 200 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
44
Profit Trade:
37 (84.09%)
Loss Trade:
7 (15.91%)
Best Trade:
6.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
37.78 USD (1 669 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.41 USD (241 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (4.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12.80 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.59
Attività di trading:
95.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.05%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
17.93
Long Trade:
21 (47.73%)
Short Trade:
23 (52.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.89
Profitto previsto:
0.71 USD
Profitto medio:
1.02 USD
Perdita media:
-0.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.72 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.53%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 USD
Massimale:
1.75 USD (0.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.14% (1.81 USD)
Per equità:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.40 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
