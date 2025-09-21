SignalsSections
Leung Chung

Origin400

Leung Chung
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
689
Profit Trades:
547 (79.39%)
Loss Trades:
142 (20.61%)
Best trade:
35.35 USD
Worst trade:
-20.24 USD
Gross Profit:
882.00 USD (24 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-471.72 USD (15 737 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (19.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.35 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
74.36%
Max deposit load:
3.66%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.99
Long Trades:
324 (47.02%)
Short Trades:
365 (52.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
1.61 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-51.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.27 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.08%
Annual Forecast:
183.89%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
51.33 USD (3.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.65% (51.63 USD)
By Equity:
9.31% (117.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 689
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 411
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 9.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.35 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is generated by a sophisticated trading bot specializing in the EURUSD pair. The algorithm employs a disciplined approach, leveraging technical analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Our systematic strategy aims for a target of 12% profit per month, focusing on consistent growth while implementing rigorous risk management protocols.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated: Runs 24/5, executing trades based on pre-defined algorithmic logic.

  • Focus & Optimization: Exclusively tuned for the EURUSD pair.

  • Risk-Managed: Includes built-in risk management rules designed to protect capital.

  • Transparent Performance: Full trading history and statistics are available for review.


Important Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.

  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We do not guarantee any specific level of profit, or that you will avoid losses altogether. You acknowledge that you can afford the losses you might incur and understand the risks involved.

  • High Risk of Loss: Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk due to leverage. You may lose some or all of your initial capital. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and for monitoring any automated trading system. It is your responsibility to understand how the strategy works and the risks associated with it.

  • No Financial Advice: This product is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

By subscribing to this signal, you confirm that you have read, understood, and accepted this disclaimer and all associated risks.

No reviews
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 15:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
